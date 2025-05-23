Advertisement

Cimpor is committed to achieving the net-zero target by 2050, which implies significantly reducing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its entire value chain. To this end, the multinational cement group is investing in the modernisation of its operations in Portugal. This investment focusses mainly on "technological innovation, energy efficiency, the introduction of cements with a lower carbon footprint, the continued replacement of fossil fuels with alternative fuels and the increased use of energy from renewable sources.



"The Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) validated Cimpor's targets, confirming that they are aligned with the scientific guidelines of the Paris Agreement", confirms Adrianno Arantes, COO of Cimpor. "The short-term targets were classified as compatible with a scenario of a maximum increase of 1.5°C, the most ambitious objective of the Agreement. Cimporcommits to reducing scope 1 and 2 emissions by 95.2 per cent by 2050 and indirect scope 3 emissions by 95 per cent by 2050."

Cimpor intends to reduce its specific direct CO 2 emissions by 37 per cent by 2030 before 2050. "The replacement of fossil fuels with alternative fuels, the adaptation of a production line to use hydrogen as a fuel and the development of cements with less dependence on clinker are among the projects that allow us to be confident that we will reach the 37 per cent reduction target by 2030," says Mr Arantes.