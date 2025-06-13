Advertisement

Molins has been granted permits from the Generalitat de Catalunya to start up an auxiliary facility for the generation and consumption of hydrogen at its largest plant, Sant Vicenç dels Horts (Barcelona), where the company is also headquartered.

The company plans to install a hydrogen production module based on the electrolysis of water from available subway water catchments, with osmosis treatment to purify the water prior to the process. The hydrogen generated will be used directly as fuel in the clinker kiln, without intermediate storage, replacing part of the petcoke currently used to reduce CO 2 emissions.

Molins estimates it will use around 300tpa of hydrogen, reducing CO 2 emissions by 3600t. The project is aligned with the objectives set out in its Sustainability Roadmap 2030, with the company aiming to cut emissions by 20 per cent in 2030 compared to 2020.