Titan Group and Carbon Upcycling Technologies Inc have entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to explore the commercial deployment of Carbon Upcycling’s technology for producing local, low-carbon building materials. This collaboration builds upon Titan’s earlier investment in Carbon Upcycling and underscores both companies’ shared commitment to accelerating the decarbonisation of the building materials industry.

Titan and Carbon Upcycling sign Memorandum of Agreement

The MoA outlines plans for Carbon Upcycling to conduct technical feasibility studies at two Titan cement plants, with the goal of implementing its technology to produce high-performing, low-carbon supplementary cementitious products by using and upcycling captured CO 2 emissions and abundantly available local materials. These CO 2 -enhanced cementitious products are expected to strengthen construction supply chains and significantly reduce the carbon footprint of cement production.



“Expanding the scope of our partnership with Carbon Upcycling from investment to project exploration aims to scale up the production of innovative, high-performance cementitious solutions in line with our Green Growth Strategy 2026”, said Leonidas Canellopoulos, chief sustainability and innovation officer of Titan Group. “This initiative not only highlights the importance of localised production but also serves as an important model for integrating low-carbon solutions into mainstream industrial processes. Through this collaboration, Titan and Carbon Upcycling are setting a precedent for how strategic alliances can drive meaningful change in the built environment.”

“Our partnership with Titan Group represents the necessary collaboration to advance the global cement industry towards a circular, low-carbon future”, said Apoorv Sinha, CEO of Carbon Upcycling. “Globally, we are seeing increasingly complex supply chains. Carbon Upcycling is transforming this reality by localising critical cementitious material production so we can continue to build what matters most.”