Residents of several villages in Maharashtra’s Kalyan have strongly opposed Adani Group’s proposed INR 14,000m (US$115.4m) cement grinding plant, citing environmental, health, and livelihood concerns. The project, to be developed by Ambuja Cement Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani, has become the second major company initiative in the Mumbai Metropolitan region to face resistance after the Dharavi redevelopment plan.

During a public hearing organised by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), villagers from Mohone, Manda, Atali, and Ambivli voiced firm objections, declaring there was “no scope for negotiations.” They argued the plant could severely affect the local environment, damage agricultural livelihoods, and lead to air and water pollution.

Ramesh Konar, a 53-year-old teacher from Mohone, said residents were deeply concerned about long-term impacts. “We are opposing the project as our livelihood will be disturbed, and down the line, it will harm the environment. MPCB should have clarified whether they are ready to approve such a project instead of letting Adani representatives promote it,” he said.

Ambuja Cement Ltd has proposed setting up a cement grinding unit, with a total capacity of 6Mta, at Kalyan. The plant will be built on the land that earlier belonged to the National Rayon Co. The grinding unit is planned to be built on a 26.15ha plot, 150m away from Ambivli suburban railway station.

The protest underscores growing community resistance to large-scale industrial projects in the region, with critics demanding stronger safeguards against environmental and health risks before approvals are granted.