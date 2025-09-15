Advertisement

Boral Ltd has successfully produced concrete using recycled concrete aggregates recarbonated via carbon capture technology at its Berrima cement plant.

The trial used recycled concrete aggregates from Boral’s Widemere facility to capture and permanently store CO 2 from flue gas at the newly commissioned carbon capture and storage (CCS) pilot plant at Berrima. The recarbonated aggregates were then used to replace 50 per cent of the natural coarse aggregates in a low-carbon Envisia® concrete mix produced at Boral’s Maldon facility.

Jointly funded by the Federal Government’s Carbon Capture, Use and Storage Development Fund and Boral, the project demonstrates a practical pathway for utilising recarbonated aggregates to reduce embodied carbon in concrete while providing a permanent storage solution for CO 2 from cement manufacturing.

Boral CEO Vik Bansal said, the milestone reinforces the company’s commitment to decarbonisation: “The successful accelerated recarbonation of recycled concrete aggregates at our CCS pilot plant and their use in concrete highlight the potential of this technology as part of our long-term journey towards net zero by 2050.”