Advertisement

Calderys has been participating in the High tEmperAture ThErmal stoRage for iNdustrial AppLications (HEATERNAL) project since its launch in May 2023. The EU-funded project works to develop a viable decarbonisation solution using thermal energy storage. As the only refractory maker involved in the project, Calderys has been playing a pivotal role in testing, selecting and prefabricating the refractory solution for thermal energy storage (TES) applications. Long-term, the HEATERNAL project aims to revolutionise industrial energy storage through advanced phase-change materials and 3D-printed designs, significantly increasing energy density compared to traditional ceramic bricks.

In March of this year, a significant milestone was reached with the successful selection of the refractories for the energy storage unit. In collaboration with the University of Ghent, Belgium, and the French alternative energies and atomic energy commission, CEA, thermo-mechanical studies have been conducted to digitally validate the system's integrity for both final and test units. Additionally, Calderys has manufactured some refractory samples which will be subjected to testing, to evaluate the stress level and the fatigue to ensure the robustness of the design.

“The selection of refractories is a strategic phase in the project as it will ensure the use of optimal materials for enhanced performance and durability. The thermal energy storage concept stands on a hybrid Ceramic/Phase Change Material (PCM) mechanism. Calderys expertise is crucial in developing a compatible combination of PCM and refractory materials, while ensuring that the system operates reliably and safely under extreme industrial conditions and repeated thermal cycles,” says Bertrand Hiot, EMEA Technical Support Manager Iron at Calderys.

The HEATERNAL project is currently undergoing final design validation of its storage unit, following the successful finalisation of the pilot design. Looking ahead, the compact pilot unit will be assembled at CEA with the collaboration of Calderys. This unit will then undergo rigorous testing. Completion of the pilot storage unit is expected in the next two months, with a target storage capacity of 50kWh.

HEATERNAL unites a consortium of four leading public research organisations alongside seven private companies, including Calderys. Their collective goal is to create a prototype, and model an innovative heat energy storage system, which would enable the reduction of fossil fuel use in high-temperature industrial processes, with industrial waste heat and electricity made from renewable sources. HEATERNAL seeks to drive investment in affordable new materials for medium to high-temperature heat storage, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and enhancing overall energy system efficiency.