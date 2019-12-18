Semen Indonesia volumes surge 44% in November

Sales volumes of the Semen Indonesia Group, including Thang Long Cement Co (TLCC) and former Holcim subsidiary, PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia (SBI), surged 44.2 per cent in November 2019 to 4.399Mt from 3.05Mt (before the group’s acquisition of SBI and therefore, not included in the group’s consolidated numbers), according to a company statement.



Semen Indonesia, excluding TLCC and SBI, improved its sales volumes by 11.8 per cent YoY in November 2019 to 3.18Mt. A rise was particularly noted in export sales, which increased by 84.6 per cent YoY to 461,806t although domestic sales were also up by 4.8 per cent YoY to 2.718Mt.



November was less positive for TLCC as it saw its sales volumes down by 26.8 per cent to 151,489t. A 5.2 per cent fall was reported in domestic sales to 130,142t while export sales dropped by 69.3 per cent to 21,346t.



SBI volumes reached 1.067Mt in November, representing a 0.3 per cent increase when compared with 1.036 Mt reported for November 2018, although this was prior to the acquisition of SBI by Semen Indonesia Group.



January-November 2019

Total sales volumes for the Semen Indonesia Group advanced 42.1 per cent YoY to 38.682Mt from 27.23Mt (pre-SBI acquisition and excluding SBI’s January 2019 sales volume).



In the 11M19 Semen Indonesia volumes slipped 0.8 per cent YoY to 27.698Mt as domestic sales fell 3.2 per cent to 24.256Mt. The company’s export sales improved by 19.6 per cent YoY to 3.442Mt.



TLCC sales retreated by 15.7 per cent to 1.98Mt. Domestic volumes contracted by 20 per cent to 1.235Mt while the company exported 745,714t, down 7.7 per cent YoY.



SBI volumes contracted two per cent to 9.945Mt in the 11M19 when compared with 10.148Mt in the 11M18 (before SBI’s acquisition). The decline was felt most strongly in the export business, which saw a drop of 6.5 per cent YoY to 432,101t. Domestic sales volumes slipped by 1.8 per cent to 9.513Mt between January-November 2019 when compared with the year-ago period.







