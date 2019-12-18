GCC signs 15-year solar power deal in Mexico

18 December 2019

Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV is to operate some of its cement operations in Mexico on solar energy under a newly-signed power purchase agreement (PPA).



The company said it signed a 15-year off-take deal with a Mexican solar power supplier for electricity for its cement factory in Juarez, ready-mix and aggregates operations and corporate offices.



The PPA starts in January 2021 and will enable GCC and will provide solar power for around 20 per centof the company's total power demand in Mexico. The Chihuahua-based cement producer said it stands to save roughly US$2.5m(EUR2.2m) in annual electricity costs.



The latest PPA is the company's second this year. In September, GCC announced a 10-year deal in the US to power the cement factory in Odessa, Texas with electricity from wind and solar farms, reports Renewables Now.

