UltraTech awards grinding equipment order to Gebr Pfeiffer

ICR Newsroom By 19 December 2019

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement producer, has placed the order for a MVR 6000 C-6 mill with Gebr Pfeiffer. The order is the first ever between UltraTech and Gebr Pfeiffer although the latter’s vertical roller mills are reportedly part of the standard equipment of the Indian cement company.



The mill will enable UltraTech to grind 225tph of granulated blastfurnace slag as well as up to 370tph of a range of blended cements.



Two opposing rollers of the six active grinding rollers of equal size can be swung out during maintenance, ensuring a continued grinding operation.



As is usual when it comes to orders placed in India, the order will be handled in close cooperation between Gebr Pfeiffer’s headquarters in Kaiserslautern, Germany, and Pfeiffer’s Indian subsidiary, Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd, based in Noida.



The commissioning of the mill is expected in spring 2021.







