Aalborg Portland (Cementir Holding) has awarded Christian Pfeiffer with the delivery and implementation of a new high-efficiency separator QDK-T 250-Z on an EPC basis, including civil works, as part of a modernisation project for cement mills No 8 and No 9. The project aims to increase overall production capacity, improve cement quality and produce new cement types by integrating both mills into a shared separator system.

Currently, each mill discharges into its own bucket elevator. As part of the upgrade, both elevators will be replaced by a new bucket elevator. The separator reject material will be split into two streams via air slides. Each air slide is equipped with an integrated flow impact meter, enabling precise process control. A PID controller will be implemented to regulate material flow based on real-time measurement data, ensuring optimal mill performance. Christian Pfeiffer will also supply a bag filter system.

“This project represents a major step forward efficiency and quality improvements. We are pleased to collaborate once again with Christian Pfeiffer, whose advanced separator technology and engineering know-how made them the right choice for this upgrade,” says a representative of Aalborg Portland.

“It’s a particularly meaningful milestone for us,” adds Juan Camilo Vanegas Aguirre, product line manager of cement at Christian Pfeiffer. “This was the first EPC offer jointly prepared by our team in Chennai, and reaching this agreement after two years of collaboration is a real achievement.”

The journey began back in 2015 with the successful commissioning of a separator for Aalborg Portland. That reference project paved the way for Christian Pfeiffer to be invited to the tender in 2022. The agreement was finalised in February 2025, following successful negotiations and alignment in late 2024. Commissioning of the system is scheduled for 2026.