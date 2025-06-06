Advertisement

SpectraFlow Analytics has won an order from Vicat Group (France) for two SpectraFlow Crossbelt Analyzers for its aggregates project related to the new Lyon-Turin high-speed rail project. This project involves building the new Mont-Cenis base tunnel, the world's longest railway tunnel at 57.5km. This construction will generate a huge amount of complex agglomerate material, for which the versatility of SpectraFlow's remote calibration procedure is uniquely suited, claims SpectrFlow.

These are the first two Crossbelt Analyzers for the Vicat Group. They join other major cement and construction material groups, such as Holcim and Heidelberg Materials, in using SpectraFlow Online Analyzers in the digitalisation and optimisation of their operations.