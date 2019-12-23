Finnsementi takes part in feasibility for synthetic fuels pilot plant

Finnsementti is expected to supply CO 2 from the production process at its Lappeenranta cement works for a synthetic fuels pilot plant, to be located in Joutseno, eastern Finland.



The synthetic fuels pilot plant project is currently undergoing a feasibility study by its participants, which include Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) and Finnair. The pilot plant would use CO 2 from Finnsementti cement facility in Lappeenranta and the excess hydrogen from Kemira’s production as main raw materials. The planned industrial-scale facility is based on power-to-x technology and is expected to produce carbon-neutral fuels for transportation.



CO 2 and hydrogen can be brought together in a synthesis process, giving synthetic methanol as a result. Methanol can be further processed into synthetic, emission-free transportation fuels.

