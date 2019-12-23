CemNet.com » Cement News » Finnsementi takes part in feasibility for synthetic fuels pilot plant

Finnsementi takes part in feasibility for synthetic fuels pilot plant

By ICR Newsroom
23 December 2019


Finnsementti is expected to supply CO2 from the production process at its Lappeenranta cement works for a synthetic fuels pilot plant, to be located in Joutseno, eastern Finland.

The synthetic fuels pilot plant project is currently undergoing a feasibility study by its participants, which include Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) and Finnair. The pilot plant would use CO2 from Finnsementti cement facility in Lappeenranta and the excess hydrogen from Kemira’s production as main raw materials. The planned industrial-scale facility is based on power-to-x technology and is expected to produce carbon-neutral fuels for transportation.

CO2 and hydrogen can be brought together in a synthesis process, giving synthetic methanol as a result. Methanol can be further processed into synthetic, emission-free transportation fuels.

