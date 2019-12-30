Sri Lanka sets maximum retail price for cement

A special gazette notification has been issued by the Consumer Affairs Authority declaring the maximum retail price of locally manufactured cement in Sri Lanka at LKR1005 (US$5.53) per 50kg bag.



The maximum retail price of a bag of cement that has been imported in bulk will be LKR950 per 50kg bag, and the maximum retail price of a bag of imported cement is LKR930.

