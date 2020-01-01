Thatta Cement appoints new CFO

01 January 2020

Thatta Cement Company Limited (THCCL) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 1 January that Mr Fuad Zakaria Bhuri has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from 1 January, 2020 in place of Mr Shahid Yaqoob.



Thatta Cement operates an integrated cement plant with a capacity of 488,250tpa at Thatta in the Sindh Province of Pakistan.

