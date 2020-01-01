Vietnam exports 34Mt of cement and clinker in 2019

Vietnam is estimated to have exported 34Mt of cement and clinker, worth US$1.39bn, in 2019, reflecting a 6.25 per cent YoY increase in volume and 11.2 per cent YoY rise in value, according to the Department of Import-Export, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The exports have surpassed the Ministry of Construction (MoC)’s estimated figure at the beginning of 2019 by US$100m-US$150m, according to a report in the local newswire Dau Tu (Investment). In 2019, Vietnam is estimated to have sold 98-99Mt of cement and clinker, up two per cent YoY, including 67Mt for domestic sales.
In 2020, Vietnam’s sales of cement and clinker are expected to rise 4-5 per cent to 101-103Mt, including 69-70Mt for domestic sales and 32-34Mt for exports.
Next year, the country will have two more cement production lines to raise the total to 86, the MoC said.
Vietnam is estimated to have exported 34Mt of cement and clinker, worth US$1.39bn, in 2019, reflecting a 6.25 per cent YoY increase in volume and 11.2 per cent YoY rise in value, according to the Department of Import-Export, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The exports have surpassed the Ministry of Construction (MoC)’s estimated figure at the beginning of 2019 by US$100m-US$150m, according to a report in the local newswire Dau Tu (Investment). In 2019, Vietnam is estimated to have sold 98-99Mt of cement and clinker, up two per cent YoY, including 67Mt for domestic sales.
Sign up for our Daily News Service
Our editors' pick the top news delivered to your inbox each day.Sign up for the daily email