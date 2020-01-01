Vietnam exports 34Mt of cement and clinker in 2019

Vietnam is estimated to have exported 34Mt of cement and clinker, worth US$1.39bn, in 2019, reflecting a 6.25 per cent YoY increase in volume and 11.2 per cent YoY rise in value, according to the Department of Import-Export, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The exports have surpassed the Ministry of Construction (MoC)’s estimated figure at the beginning of 2019 by US$100m-US$150m, according to a report in the local newswire Dau Tu (Investment). In 2019, Vietnam is estimated to have sold 98-99Mt of cement and clinker, up two per cent YoY, including 67Mt for domestic sales.



In 2020, Vietnam’s sales of cement and clinker are expected to rise 4-5 per cent to 101-103Mt, including 69-70Mt for domestic sales and 32-34Mt for exports.



Next year, the country will have two more cement production lines to raise the total to 86, the MoC said.

