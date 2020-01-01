CemNet.com » Cement News » Vietnam exports 34Mt of cement and clinker in 2019

Vietnam exports 34Mt of cement and clinker in 2019

01 January 2020


Vietnam is estimated to have exported 34Mt of cement and clinker, worth US$1.39bn, in 2019, reflecting a 6.25 per cent YoY increase in volume and 11.2 per cent YoY rise in value, according to the Department of Import-Export, under the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The exports have surpassed the Ministry of Construction (MoC)’s estimated figure at the beginning of 2019 by US$100m-US$150m, according to a report in the local newswire Dau Tu (Investment). In 2019, Vietnam is estimated to have sold 98-99Mt of cement and clinker, up two per cent YoY, including 67Mt for domestic sales.

In 2020, Vietnam’s sales of cement and clinker are expected to rise 4-5 per cent to 101-103Mt, including 69-70Mt for domestic sales and 32-34Mt for exports.

Next year, the country will have two more cement production lines to raise the total to 86, the MoC said.

