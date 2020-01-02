Maple Leaf Cement elects eight directors unopposed

02 January 2020

Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd (MLCF) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that its Board of Directors meeting held on 31 December 2019 and eight persons were elected unopposed as directors for the next term of three years commencing 31 December 2019.



The new team comprises Tariq Sayeed Saigol, Taufique Sayeed Saigol, Waleed Tariq Saigol, Danial Taufique Saigol, Jahanara Saigol, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Shafiq Ahmed Khan and Zulfikar Monnoo.

