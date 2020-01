Pan United signs MoU for AI development

06 January 2020

Pan United Corp of Singapore has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea's largest ready-mix company, Eugene Corporation, to better explore the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The two companies will develop and scale up their system, AiR, to optimise operations over the entire vertical supply chain of the two companies' cement and ready-mix businesses.

