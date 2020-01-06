Work starts to salvage Bangladesh clinker vessel

The Bangladesh authorities have started the salvage operation of a partly capsized clinker-laden cargo vessel called Md Dudu Mia-1, in Kirtankhola river, in the country earlier this week.



According to some media reports, a 25-member team started removing the clinker from the capsized cargo Md Dudu Mia-1. The cargo sunk in Kirtankhola river, near Barishal Port, after it collided with Dhaka-bound passenger launch MV Shahrukh-2, which was travelling from Barguna on 14 December 2019. After the collision, the clinker-laden cargo slowly capsized and the launch with 300 passengers on board got stuck on a nearby shoal and was later evacuated by another launch.



The capsized cargo vessel was carrying 1200t of clinker from Chattogram Port and was headed for the Barishal Dapdapia area to supply raw materials to Olympic Cement Co.



According to Mr Sumon Kumar Das, supervisor of the private rescue-vessel ‘PS Salvage’ engaged in this operation, work has started to remove clinker from the capsized cargo Md Dudu Mia-1. The whole process can take about anywhere between 20-60 days to be completed.

