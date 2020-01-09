Sesco Cement reportedly faces lawsuit

Texas-based Sesco Cement is reportedly facing a lawsuit filed by Harris County Attorney, Vince Ryan, for violating the Texas Clean Air Act, Texas Solid Waste Disposal Act and the Texas Water Code, according to the Houston Business Journal.

The Attorney’s Office has stated that several inspections were conducted over the past 12 months, in which cement was found to have hardened inside storm drains at the plant, while piles of cement dust and other debris were found in the facility.

According to the lawsuit, the plant was also operating two silos and three hoppers without having included them on documentation filed with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

