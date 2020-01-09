Transporters strike may impact cement industry

09 January 2020

The local and export dispatches of cement industry in Pakistan are likely to face challenges due to ongoing protest of United Goods Transporters Alliance in Pakistan, which has entered in its fourth day. The strike would also hamper the supply of raw materials to factories.



As a result, the movement of general cargoes, including export of cement/clinker to and from Karachi Port and Port Qasim in Sindh province of Pakistan, would further slow in coming days, according to an official of transports representing body. Additional cargo supplies across the country came to a halt from Monday, when goods transporters suspended their operations in protest over a hefty increase in fines, difficulties in issuance/renewal of licence and axle load issue in the country. Imports (including coal) and exports would also be impacted if the strike is not withdrawn immediately.



The All Pakistan Tanker Association has reportedly also joined the fold of transporters alliance to press government.



The initial talks of United Goods Transporters Alliance in Pakistan with Sindh Governor, Imran Ismail, did not bear positive results and strike would continue, until demands are met, an official of transporters vows. However, an official of Karachi Port Trust said cargoes handling and arrival/sailing of vessel are going smoothly.

