The price of coal stabilised just above the US$90 mark while oil fell to below US$70 as OPEC+ increased production. However, US President Trump’s announcement of tariffs sent demand fear throughout the energy complex although there were no tariffs on energy.

Petcoke peaked during its rally in March and is now falling from highs as China added tariff discounts with extra duty for Chinese vessels. The petcoke market is looking for new buyers. The coal-petcoke discount remained in the neutral zone and cement buyers may return to the petcoke market as the price sinks.

On 21 April the discount for 6.5 per cent sulphur petcoke FOB sold at US$75 is 35 per cent when compared with API4 coal sold at US$94.00 in the 2Q25. The CIF ARA 6.5 per cent petcoke contract sold at US$93.00 is at a discount of 29 per cent when compared with API2 coal sold at US$104.00 in the 2Q25.

Petcoke with 6.5 per cent S is expected to move within the US$75-88 range with resistance at US$80, US$88, US$95, US$105 and US$115. Support is at US$75, US$68, US$58, US$50, US$48 and US$40 with multi-year support at US$41. For 2025 a broad range of US$50-75 is forecast.

by Frank O. Brannvoll, Brannvoll ApS, Denmark