China's 2020 demand growth forecast increases

10 January 2020

Nomura has increased its 2020 demand growth forecast for China from three per cent to five per cent following expectations that Beijing will continue to support its property and infrastructure sectors.



The Asian financial services company has seen further room for Beijing to loosen its restrictions on property transactions and investment to shore up economic growth. Plans to build new city clusters will also stay on track and increase cement demand by providing a boost to infrastructure spending, it says.

Published under