ASEC signs 3-year O&M contract extension with Sinai White Cement

10 January 2020

ASEC, the leading O&M operator in the MEA region, announced the renewal of its Technical Management contract with Sinai White Cement Co until December 2022. The two-line cement facility has a total capacity of 2800tpd of clinker, located in north Sinai, Egypt.



ASEC and Sinai White's two-decade collaboration started back in 1999 when ASEC was assigned as the consultant of choice for the first white cement production line in Sinai. The relationship was furthered with signing the Technical Management contract in 2001 and later in 2008, the second line was added to ASEC's scope of operation and maintenance.



"Another milestone in our remarkable journey with our trusted partner Sinai White," said Eng Khaled El-Sebaie, ASEC's managing director. "Weathering numerous challenges across the years have bolstered our partnership with Sinai White, standing as a testament to this authentic partnership. I would like to extend my personal thanks to each and every member of our team who are the cornerstone to sustaining and supporting this successful relationship."

