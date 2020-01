Hsing Ta Cement sees 17% revenue increase in 2019

10 January 2020

Taiwan’s Hsing Ta Cement has seen its full-year revenue surge 16.7 per cent YoY in 2019, increasing to TWD7.82bn (US$260.8m) from TWD6.7bn in the year-ago period.

However, in the month of December 2019 the company saw a slight 2.3 per cent YoY decline in revenue to TWD691.6m.

