Eagle Materials' acquisition of Kosmos receives approval
14 January 2020


The US-based Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has cleared Eagle Materials Inc’s agreement to acquire Cemex’s 75 per cent share in Kosmos Cement, a joint venture between Cemex and Buzzi Unicem. The anti-trust approval was received on 9 January.

The assets being divested consist of the 1.7Mta cement plant in Louisville and seven distribution terminals as well as raw material reserves. Buzzi Unicem will retain a 25 per cent share in Kosmos Cement.

