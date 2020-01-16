Pioneer Cement's new kiln line starts production

16 January 2020

Pioneer Cement Ltd (PIOC) has informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the company successfully ignited its new 10,000tpd kiln line. Company Secretary, Abdul Wahab, said cement production and dispatch from the new line is expected to start soon.



The 2.2Mta brownfield expansion is part of the company's Vision 2025 programme, which includes a 24MW coal-fired power plant and 12MW waste heat recovery power plant at Khushab, Punjab. Before this expansion, the company had 2.03Mta of cement capacity.



With this milestone, the company targets to expand the local and export market after the achievement of commercial operations, providing incremental returns to the shareholders.







Published under