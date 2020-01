Oman Cement sees net profit decline 45% in 2019

16 January 2020

Oman Cement has recorded a 45.3 per cent fall in its net profit to OMR4m (US$10.4m) for 2019, compared to OMR7.3m in the previous year.



Total revenue also declined four per cent YoY to OMR50.12m from OMR52.19m.

