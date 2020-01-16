MPA releases 2019 Sustainability Development Report

16 January 2020

Mineral Products Associatin (MPA) Cement has published its 2019 Sustainable Development Report, based on data provided by MPA Cement's five member companies who together supplied 78 per cent of the cement consumed in the UK in 2018.

Aligned with the seven MPA strategic priorities, the report highlights activity in: health and safety, communicating Industry value, people, resource use, climate change and energy, the natural environment and the built environment.

Speaking on the report, MPA Cement Director, Dr Richard Leese, said: "It is clear that our stakeholders, customers and communities want further environmental action and our members are acting on that challenge. By continuing our transparency on environmental performance in this report and providing the UK economy with low carbon products, the industry’s aspiration matches those that we serve. In the years ahead the challenges will become tougher and will require coordinated effort from the industry, the supply chain, Government and its agencies. MPA is ready to play its part."



Highlights of the report include:

• The health and safety lost time frequency rate is 71 per cent lower since 2005.

• CO₂ emissions was reduced by 25 per cent from 1998.

• Zero process waste was sent to landfill.

• 1.4Mt waste and by-products from other sectors were recycled by the UK cement industry, resulting in a recycled content of cement of almost 10 per cent.

• Waste-derived fuels replaced 43 per cent of the fossil fuel energy demand.

• Cement continues to be a key contributor to the GBP152bn construction industry.

• Domestic cement sales have increased 29 per cent since 2012 but 2018 sales were one per cent lower than 2017.

