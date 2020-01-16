CemNet.com » Cement News » Mangalam Cement commissions WHR unit

Mangalam Cement commissions WHR unit

16 January 2020


India’s Mangalam Cement has commissioned new waste heat recovery capacity at its plant in Morak, Rajasthan. The company has initially put 5.15MW into operation.

A further 5.85MW is expected to be commissioned during the current quarter (4QFY19-20).

