Mangalam Cement commissions WHR unit

India’s Mangalam Cement has commissioned new waste heat recovery capacity at its plant in Morak, Rajasthan. The company has initially put 5.15MW into operation.
A further 5.85MW is expected to be commissioned during the current quarter (4QFY19-20).
