Peruvian company Yura, a subsidiary of Grupo Gloria, has sold its 19.71 per cent stake in Chilean cement producer Cementos Bio Bio (CBB) to Belgium’s Carmeuse Holding for more than US$100 million.

The deal follows Carmeuse’s successful takeover bid, which saw Chilean founding families — including the Briones, Rozas Rodríguez, Stein, and Sturms groups — sell a combined 64.57 per cent stake.

Yura said its decision reflects a strategic reassessment, noting that remaining a minority shareholder was no longer aligned with its growth plans in Chile. The company intends to redirect resources toward business areas more closely tied to its core strengths.

Luis Díaz, vice-president of Grupo Gloria’s Construction Materials Division, said Yura joined CBB nearly five years ago “to contribute value,” but has now chosen to prioritize projects that better match its ambitions.

The Peruvian firm also highlighted growing demand for lime in Chile, driven by the copper mining industry, as a sector it will now emphasise over cement.