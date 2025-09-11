Advertisement

Thatta Cement Co Ltd (THCCL) has approved issuing a PKR5.5bn (US$19.3m) Sukuk, including a PKR500m green shoe option, to support growth initiatives. In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday, the company said the funds, combined with internal resource, will be used to expand production capacity or acquire an operational company.

The board noted the move is aimed at accelerating growth, diversifying revenue streams, and enhancing shareholder returns while strengthening THCCL’s competitive position.

THCCL recently reported strong financial results, with profit rising 83 per cent YoY to PKR2.34bn in FY25, compared to PKR1.28bn in FY24. Earnings per share climbed to PKR28.28 from PKR16.08.

Established in 1980, THCCL manufactures and markets cement and also owns Thatta Power (Private) Ltd. Earlier this year, it expanded renewable capacity at its Thatta plant to 9.8MW by commissioning a 4.8MW wind project alongside its existing 5MW solar facility.