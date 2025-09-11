Advertisement

Emmanuel Ikazoboh, newly appointed chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, has unveiled a five-point agenda designed to strengthen governance, accelerate innovation, and drive long-term expansion across Africa. Speaking at a Nigerian Exchange (NGX) ceremony, Ikazoboh said the company’s future growth will be underpinned by sustainable practices, stakeholder engagement, and capacity expansion.

The strategy centres on five priorities: maintaining robust governance structures; transforming markets through scale and efficiency; deploying innovation to cut carbon emissions; deepening collaboration with host communities and partners; and investing in human capital.

Ikazoboh confirmed that Dangote Cement intends to grow its production capacity to 66.4 million tonnes per annum (Mta) by 2030, up from about 52Mta currently. This will be achieved through a combination of new greenfield plants, capacity upgrades at existing operations, and expansion projects across key African markets. The chairman highlighted that these investments will not only meet rising demand but also reinforce the company’s ambition to make Africa self-sufficient in cement and clinker production.

The company is also prioritising innovation in low-carbon cement technologies to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. Ikazoboh stressed that sustainability and expansion go hand in hand, noting that closer alignment with NGX and capital market stakeholders will support both objectives.

He succeeds Aliko Dangote, who stepped down as chairman in July 2025 after steering the group’s growth for more than a decade.