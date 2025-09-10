Advertisement

Taiwanese cement producers, Southeast Cement Co and Universal Cement Corp have posted contrasting revenue trends in their latest financial disclosures.

Southeast Cement reported August revenue of TWD236m (US$7.75m), down from NT$327m in 2024 YoY, a decline of 27.8 per cent. However, its cumulative revenue for 8M25 rose to TWD1.92bn representing a 7.40 per cent increase from TWD1.78bn in the same period of 2024.

Universal Cement, by contrast, saw August revenue fall to TWD603m, compared with TWD652m in 2024 YoY, a decline of 7.6 per cent. Its 8M25 revenue also decreased, coming in at TWD5.07bn from TWD5.27bn in the YoY period, a drop of 3.7 per cent.