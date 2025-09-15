Advertisement

Afrimat, the mid-tier mining and construction materials group, has released its Construction Index (ACI) for the second quarter of 2025, compiled by economist Dr Roelof Botha. The index revealed a strong rebound in building activity compared to 1Q25.

Key indicators surged, with the value of buildings completed up 21.7 per cent, the sales value of building materials rising 13 per cent, and production volumes up 10 per cent. This lifted the overall ACI by 6.8 per cent QoQ—more than double the GDP growth rate. However, YoY growth remained negative, reflecting the weak base of early 2025. A further marginal drop in the prime overdraft rate also aided recovery.

Looking ahead, Botha expects momentum to continue, supported by more building plans passed and a 14 per cent YoY increase in home loan applications, reaching their highest level since 2022. He noted that stronger recovery will depend on lower interest rates and decisive government action on infrastructure.

Afrimat CEO Andries van Heerden said the group has offset weak state spending through its mining assets and the integration of former Lafarge operations. Improved efficiencies, regained market share, and Transnet-approved quarry ownership position Afrimat to support national rail and infrastructure projects with sustainable, lower-carbon cement solutions.