CEMBUREAU to seek carbon neutrality along cement's value chain by 2050

16 January 2020

Following a reassessment of the targets set out in its 2050 Low Carbon Roadmap (2013/18) the Association of the European cement industry (CEMBUREAU) will make a decisive contribution to the European Green Deal, striving for carbon neutrality along the cement and concrete value chain by 2050, said the organisation in a statement.

CEMBUREAU will publish a revised low-carbon roadmap setting out the key role of cement and concrete in the circular economy and a path to achieving carbon neutrality along its value chain in Europe by 2050. The association expects the revised Roadmap to be published early Spring 2020.



Koen Coppenholle, CEMBUREAU CEO, said: "Our revised low-carbon roadmap will be aligned with the Green Deal ambition of a carbon neutral Europe, looking at all actions and policy levers needed to achieve carbon neutrality along the cement and concrete value chain. It is already clear that the forward-looking policies of our industry on innovation, waste, CO 2 transportation networks, access to affordable energy and sustainable construction will play a leading role."



Raoul de Parisot, CEMBUREAU President, said: "As an industry we are determined to ensure that we play our part in helping Europe to meet its emissions reduction targets."

