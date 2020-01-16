CemNet.com » Cement News » CEMBUREAU to seek carbon neutrality along cement's value chain by 2050

CEMBUREAU to seek carbon neutrality along cement's value chain by 2050

CEMBUREAU to seek carbon neutrality along cement's value chain by 2050
16 January 2020


Following a reassessment of the targets set out in its 2050 Low Carbon Roadmap (2013/18)  the Association of the European cement industry (CEMBUREAU) will make a decisive contribution to the European Green Deal, striving for carbon neutrality along the cement and concrete value chain by 2050, said the organisation in a statement.

CEMBUREAU will publish a revised low-carbon roadmap setting out the key role of cement and concrete in the circular economy and a path to achieving carbon neutrality along its value chain in Europe by 2050. The association expects the revised Roadmap to be published early Spring 2020.

Koen Coppenholle, CEMBUREAU CEO, said: "Our revised low-carbon roadmap will be aligned with the Green Deal ambition of a carbon neutral Europe, looking at all actions and policy levers needed to achieve carbon neutrality along the cement and concrete value chain. It is already clear that the forward-looking policies of our industry on innovation, waste, COtransportation networks, access to affordable energy and sustainable construction will play a leading role."

Raoul de Parisot, CEMBUREAU President, said: "As an industry we are determined to ensure that we play our part in helping Europe to meet its emissions reduction targets."

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Cembureau Environmental carbon neutrality roadmap 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com