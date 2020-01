Russian producers increase railway distribution in 2019

17 January 2020

Russian cement manufacturers shipped over 26.21Mt of cement by railway in 2019, an increase of four per cent YoY against 2018.

The top regions for consumption of cement delivered by railway in 2019 were Moscow region (1.99Mt tons, +12.3 per cent YoY), the Republic of Tatarstan (1.79Mt, +7.2 per cent), Moscow (1.7Mt, +15.3 per cent), Krasnodar region (1.55Mt, -13.9 per cent), and Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (1.15Mt, +4.8 per cent).

