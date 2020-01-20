Chettinad Cement orders MVR 600 C-6 Gebr Pfeiffer VRM

20 January 2020

Chettinad Cement has awarded Gebr Pfeiffer the contract to supply a granulated blastfurnace slag and blastfurnace cement grinding plant, which will be set up near the steel works town of Visakapatnam, India.



Gebr Pfeiffer SE will supply the core components of the MVR 6000 C-6 vertical roller mill (VRM) as well as the 6700kW gear unit from Europe. Foundation parts, housings and other components will be manufactured in India and delivered to the customer by Gebr Pfeiffer (India) Pvt Ltd, Pfeiffer's wholly-owned subsidiary.



Key factors that influenced the buying decision of the end customer and his consultant HOLTEC included the very good references of Gebr Pfeiffer's grinding plants in India, in particular those with the MVR 6000 C-6 mills, and also elsewhere in the world, the low energy consumption and the flexibility of the MVR mill.

