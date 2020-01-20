Fancesa to fall short of sales target

Bolivia-based Fábrica Nacional de Cementos SA (Fancesa) will miss its sales and profits targets for the current financial year.
The shortfall has been attributed to civic unrest and blockades following the elections that were cancelled due to fraud.
“During the 2019 financial year, which closes on 31 March 2020, production was projected at 1,030,000t and the stop will obviously affect production volumes; it will be a success if we produced 900,000t,” said the Government Director of Fancesa, Zacarías Herrera.
