Saudi cement companies Yanbu Cement Co and Northern Region Cement Co have posted a decline in profit for the first quarter of 2025 while Al Jouf Cement Co results saw net loss widening.

Yanbu Cement Co saw a 9.9 per cent increase in revenue to SAR266.44m (US$71.1m) in the 1Q25 from SAR242.36m in the 1Q24. The company’s net profit declined 48.7 per cent YoY to SAR29.91m in the 1Q25 from SAR58.31m in the 1Q24. In 2024 Yanbu Cement increased its profit by 31 per cent YoY to SAR157.12m, compared with SAR119.9m.

Northern Region Cement Co posted a 4.3 per cent YoY expansion of revenue to SAR145.05m in the 1Q25 from SAR139.13m in the year-ago period. However, the company’s net profit contracted by 84.8 per cent YoY to SAR7.83m from SAR51.62m over the same period. In 2024, Northern Cement advanced its net profit by 78.9 per cent YoY to SAR100.87m from SAR56.39m in 2023.

While Al Jouf Cement Co saw a 7.4 per cent increase in revenue to SAR68.49m in the 1Q25 from SAR63.79m a year earlier, the company’s net loss deepened to SAR-15.23m from SAR-5.79m a year earlier. Last year, Al Jouf Cement reported net losses of SAR-27.73m against net profits valued at SAR-37.67m in 2023.