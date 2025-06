Advertisement

Taiwan-based Lucky Cement Co has posted a revenue of TWD388.571m (US$13m) in May 2025, down 10.8 per cent from TWD435.713m.

In the first five months of 2025 the company reported a revenue of TWD2011.969m, representing a decline of 2.1 per cent when compared with the 5M24, when revenue reached TWD2055.42m.