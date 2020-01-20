Iran produces 41.5Mt in first eight months of FY19-20

20 January 2020

Iran produced 41.5Mt of cement during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (21 March-21 November 2019) up 10 per cent compared with last year's corresponding period, according to data from the Ministry of Industries, Mining and Trade.



According to Industries Minister, Reza Rahmani, Iran's cement production capacity stands at 86Mta.

The Industries Ministry aims to increase this capacity to 120Mta by the fiscal 2021-22.

Published under