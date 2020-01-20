Semen Indonesia Group sees 29% rise in 2019 sales

ICR Newsroom By 20 January 2020

The total sales volumes of the Semen Indonesia Group, including Thang Long Cement Co (TLCC) and former Holcim subsidiary, PT Solusi Bangun Indonesia (SBI), increased 36 per cent in December 2019 to 3.93Mt from 2.891Mt (before the group’s acquisition of SBI and therefore, not included in the group’s consolidated numbers), according to a company statement.



Semen Indonesia saw sales edge up 4.4 per cent to 2.782Mt YoY, of which 2.564Mt in domestic sales (+8.2 per cent) and 218,678t in export sales (-26.4 per cent). Its subsidiary TLCC saw a 4.6 per cent increase to 234,937t YoY with export sales surging 35.6 per cent to 113,962t and offsetting a 13.9 per cent drop to 121,075t in domestic sales. SBI saw its sales drop 7.6 per cent to 912,741t, which were all delivered to the domestic market.



Full-year sales volumes

For the full-year, total sales of the Semen Indonesia Group totalled 42.612Mt, up 28.5 per cent YoY. In 2018 the group achieved sales of 33.171Mt.



Semen Indonesia sales slipped 0.4 per cent to 30.480Mt as domestic deliveries fell 2.2 per cent YoY to 26.82Mt. Export sales increased 15.3 per cent to 3.661Mt. TLCC saw its sales decline by 14 per cent to 2.215Mt as domestic dispatches were down 19.5 per cent to 1.356Mt and export deliveries by 3.6 per cent to 859,575t. SBI saw its sales fall by 2.5 per cent YoY to 10.858Mt. Domestic sales were at 10.426Mt (-1.9 per cent) and exports at 432,101t (-13.8 per cent).

