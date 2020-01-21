Cemex UK agrees bulk distribution contract with Turners

21 January 2020

Cemex UK has agreed to see Turners operating 20 bulk tankers in the UK to help the cement producer better meet demand and add flexibility to its haulage operation.



David Hart, Cemex's supply chain director for UK & France, commented: "We are always looking for ways to improve our logistics operation, and this partnership with Turners will create new flexibility in our service, thanks to their large fleet of safe and efficient HGVs.



"Turners boast considerable industry experience and we have the same dedication to high safety standards and striving for zero harm. We are excited to work with Turners and explore how our work together could further develop to serve our customers."

Published under