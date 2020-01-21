CDP gives top Climate Change A grade to HeidelbergCement

CDP (formerly Carbon Disclosure Project) has recognised HeidelbergCement with a place on the "Climate Change A-List 2019" as one of the leading companies worldwide for its commitment to climate action.



HeidelbergCement has improved its rating in the area of climate protection from A- in the previous year to the top grade A, and therefore, leads the cement sector. In 2019 around 8000 companies disclosed data to CDP. Of these, only 179 companies worldwide, of which nine in Germany, were awarded the top grade A.



"We are proud that we could further improve HeidelbergCement's leading position from previous years and achieve a solid A rating on the CDP climate list. After our ambitious CO 2 reduction targets were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2019, this prime rating once again demonstrates that HeidelbergCement is on the right track in terms of climate action," said Dr Bernd Scheifele, chairman of the Managing Board of HeidelbergCement. "Cutting our CO 2 emissions and handling natural resources considerately are priorities for all our business lines."

The companies on the CDP Climate Change A List are considered to be leaders because of their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of those risks, as well as their demonstration of market-leading best practices.

