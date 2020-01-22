New 2500tpd plant launches in Uzbekistan

22 January 2020

Uzbekistan has seen the launch of a new 2500tpd cement plant in Besharyk, Fergana, according to Uzbekistan Daily. The facility was put into operation with the backing of China’s Shanxi Xiangsheng.



"In the future we plan to implement many projects in the field of housing and roads. There are great opportunities for this in your country. At the moment, we have launched a number of investment projects in other regions,' said Guajo Gu, head of Shanxi Xiangsheng.



The project represents an initial investment of US$113m, with the plant expected to reach full capacity by the end of the year.

