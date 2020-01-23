FDI falls QoQ in Bangladesh

23 January 2020

Bangladesh received gross foreign direct investment (FDI) of US$716.48m during the 3Q19 for the cement, textile, power, telecommunication, banking, foods, construction, trading, gas and petroleum, leather, chemicals, fertiliser, IT industry and other sectors, according to data released by Central Bank of Bangladesh.

The country had received US$973.28m in previous quarter of April-June 2019 period and US$1.331bn in January-March 2019 period. This amounts to US$3.021bn between January-September 2019.



Cement and construction sector

Out of total gross FDI of US$716.48m, the cement industry received US$0.24m from Hong Kong, US$1.8m from The Netherlands, US$0.73m from Japan and US$4.65m from Thailand. Therefore, total gross investment stood at US$7.42m for the quarter July-September 2019.



In addition, the construction industry received US$0.28m from UK, US$16.59m from Singapore, US$0.34m from China, US$0.05 from South Korea, US$24.51m from UAE and some minor amounts from Japan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thailand. Total gross investment attracted by construction sector reached to US$42.13m during this quarter of July-September 2019.

