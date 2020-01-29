M25 uses low-carbon cement

29 January 2020

For the first time, ultra-low carbon Cemfree concrete has been used on a UK highways project in an attempt to lower CO 2 usage at the Woodford West Viaduct on the M25 in the UK. Working on behalf of Connect Plus, a team from Jackson, DB Group and Axtell have achieved a 77 per cent reduction in CO 2 .



The project required 52m3 of concrete, leading to a saving of 9.4t of CO 2 , when compared to using a conventional mix, greatly reducing the environmental impact.



Tony Sheridan, DB Group’s commercial manager, said: "As well as enabling significant carbon savings versus a more traditional concrete mix, Cemfree offers enhanced durability and considerable savings in water consumption. Cemfree also allows contractors to consider larger pours with fewer joints as the relatively low heat generated during the curing process leads to less cracking in the finished concrete. Interest in Cemfree has grown considerably over the past few years as environmental issues and climate change have come more into public focus."



Jackson's Highways Division Director, Paul Watson said: "Our work with Axtell has proven that we're able to supply the low-carbon material at no extra cost, and without having to place a large order with a ready-mix supplier, which makes the material far more accessible to use on the M25. We hope this marks a turning point on the M25, and the wider Highways sector for using low carbon alternatives."

