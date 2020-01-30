Τitan launches its Group Digital Centre of Competence

Titan Cement Group has launched its Group Digital Center of Competence, to improve its operational efficiency and competitiveness, and to develop new ways of connecting with its customers.



The Group Digital Center of Competence is part of the group's Digital Initiative, launched in May 2017. During the last three years, Titan has introduced multiple digital and advanced analytics pilots and solutions focussing on real-time production optimisation, asset failure prediction with machine learning, enhanced management of plant sensors and operational data, use of drones for inspection in quarries and plants, supply chain advanced analytics and others.



In accelerating its digital efforts with the Group Digital Center of Competence, Titan aims to generate economies of scale as well as provide better support local initiatives and solution roll-outs, while it continues to evolve and flexibly adapt to future developments with a cost-efficient approach to its digital agenda. At the launch phase, the Group Digital Center of Competence will comprise an existing core team of Titan specialists, including data scientists and advanced analytics experts, who will be coordinating digital activities across the group and work with IT to build next-generation infrastructures.

