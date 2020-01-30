CemNet.com » Cement News » Hoffmann Green granted US patent

Hoffmann Green granted US patent

Hoffmann Green granted US patent
30 January 2020


France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has been granted a patent for its H-P2A technology in the USA.

H-P2A (High-Performance Alkaline Activation) is a geopolymer technology enabling low-carbon cements to be formulated, based on the use of co-products produced by industry, according to a press release.

"The granting of this patent for our H-P2A technology in the United States is fully in line with our research and development strategy. We have a duty to anticipate and protect our intellectual property, both in France and globally, in order to strengthen the barriers to entry on our markets," said co-founders of the company, Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies France USA patent Low-carbon cement 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com