Hoffmann Green granted US patent

30 January 2020

France-based Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies has been granted a patent for its H-P2A technology in the USA.



H-P2A (High-Performance Alkaline Activation) is a geopolymer technology enabling low-carbon cements to be formulated, based on the use of co-products produced by industry, according to a press release.



"The granting of this patent for our H-P2A technology in the United States is fully in line with our research and development strategy. We have a duty to anticipate and protect our intellectual property, both in France and globally, in order to strengthen the barriers to entry on our markets," said co-founders of the company, Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann.

