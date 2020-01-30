Shree Digvijay Cement announces 9% rise in income

India’s Shree Digvijay Cement has announced an 8.5 per cent increase in total income to INR1.23bn (US$17.2m) for the 3QFY19-20, compared with INR1.13bn in the year-ago period. Net profit also advanced to INR94.4m from an INR3.6m loss in the year-ago period.
In the nine months ending December 2019, income rose 4.2 per cent YoY to INR3.43bn and net profit surged 671.7 per cent to INR332.6m.
